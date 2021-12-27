Huntsville City Classic returns after year hiatus

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – An annual tradition made its return to the court, featuring teams from all over the Tennessee Valley and beyond. The 39th Huntsville City Classic tipped off Monday after spending a year on the sidelines thanks to the pandemic.

Sixteen high school basketball teams came to compete at the tournament hosted by Huntsville High School.

Sparkman, Columbia, Buckhorn, Oxford, Huntsville, Spanish Fort, Hazel Green, Jacksonville, Lee-Huntsville, Madison Academy, James Clemens, Enterprise, Grissom, Bob Jones, Mae Jemison and Anniston.

The event will last a total of three days, from Monday to Wednesday, December 29. After Monday’s games, all of the winning teams will continue to compete in Huntsville High School’s main gymnasium. All games played in the loser’s bracket will move to an auxiliary gym. The championship game will tip-off at 7:00 p.m.

For more information, you can follow the event’s official Twitter account here.

