HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville church will be giving out hot meals to members of the community in need of food on Saturday.

Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church is planning to serve 200 hot lunches on Saturday, June 10 beginning at 12 p.m. The church said they’ll be handing out the meals at the Educational Complex located at 100 Orange Drive.

The lunches will be served to members of the community in need of food, but they will be served on a first-come, first-serve basis.

From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., the Caring and Sharing Pantry will also be available for members of the community.

If you have any questions about the hot lunch giveaway, you are encouraged to call the Union Chapel MB Church at (256) 852-1150.