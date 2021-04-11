Huntsville church resumes singing during Sunday morning services

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Huntsville church congregation is rejoicing this morning with the start of one activity they’ve been missing for more than a year.

Congregants at First Baptist Church are allowed to sing if they are wearing their masks.

The church is beginning two new services Sunday, one contemporary and one traditional, in addition to their normal contemporary and traditional services. Two of the four services will be mask-required; the others, mask preferred, and if you’re wearing your mask, you’re allowed to sing along with the worship music.

Lead Pastor Travis Collins says this is a huge step back toward normalcy for the church.

“We’ve looked at the data and frankly it’s not conclusive, but experts do agree that masks mitigate the risk of singing,” he said. “So we’re going to say if you’ve got a mask on, you can sing and that’s for us a really big deal; for any house of worship.”

Collins says faith is not meant to just be taught and believed, but also felt and sung, and he’s thrilled to experience that with the church family once again.

You can also catch the Sunday morning sermons on WHDF, North Alabama’s CW, if you’re not ready to come back quite yet. The service airs at 10:30 a.m.

Not sure where to find WHDF? Here’s a list of channels.