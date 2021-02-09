Huntsville church hosting weekly food drive in February

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Every Monday for the rest of the month of February, a local church is hosting a community food drive.

Pastor Bobby Sledge from Victory World Outreach Ministries says the church began the food drive in June of last year and has served over 80,000 families since, even with a six-week break.

“We set up for distribution from 10 to 2 every Monday, but we don’t even make it to 2. We normally run out about 1 o’clock. Because even though we’re scheduled to start at 10, we have cars on the property by 7:30,” explained Pastor Sledge.

The food drive starts at 10 a.m. every Monday and runs until 2 p.m., if supplies last.

The church is off North Memorial Parkway, across from Alabama A & M University’s football stadium.

Pastor Sledge does encourage everyone to stay in their vehicles and volunteers will place the food boxes in the back seat or trunk to minimize hand-to-hand contact.