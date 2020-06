HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – First Seventh-day Adventist Church in Huntsville invites the community to a free drive-through grocery giveaway on Sunday, June 28.

Grocery packages will consist of non-perishable food and meats. The event will take place from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Community members will also be able to register to vote during the event. People are asked to bring a valid photo ID.

First Seventh-day Adventist Church is located at 1303 Evangel Drive.