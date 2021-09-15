Huntsville church hosting food giveaway Saturday morning

Huntsville

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One Huntsville church will be giving back to the community Saturday morning, September 18.

Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will be giving away 250 boxes filled with fresh and non-perishable food starting at 8 a.m.

The food giveaway will be drive-thru style at the church, located at 315 Winchester Road NE, with one box per vehicle.

Community members are asked to remain in their vehicles to ensure social distancing and boxes will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News