Huntsville church group hosts massive grocery giveaway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – Volunteers came out in force Saturday morning to hold a massive grocery giveaway in Huntsville.
The event was hosted by the Community Service Ministry of The First Seventh Day Adventist Church.
“It feels great to know that we are helping so many people in our community,” event organizer Donna Gibson McCrary said. “After COVID, so many people lost their jobs, so I feel so blessed that we are able to give back to our community to people who probably normally wouldn’t need assistance, but now they do.”
Volunteers spent over two hours loading up cars with everything from fresh produce to meats and canned goods. Due to COVID-19, organizers say volunteers and those attending the drive-thru giveaway were required to wear masks. The next grocery giveaway is scheduled for Saturday, June 19 at the church (1303 Evangel Drive in Huntsville), weather permitting.