HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The nation continues to mourn five days after a school shooting, which took the lives of 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. Hope Presbyterian Church has set up a memorial in Huntsville to remember those gunned down at Robb Elementary School.

21 empty chairs represent the 21 lives lost in Uvalde.

“We want to invite members of the community to sit in a chair, and to weep, and to pray, to love, and then to act,” said Hope Presbyterian Reverend Christie Ashton.

Each chair is labeled with a name, like 10-year-old student Nevaeh Bravo. She was just days away from finishing the school year and beginning her summer vacation.

“We hope this is just one small step in inviting folks to contemplate how we all might be called in the direction of love and peace,” Ashton said.

“For us, this is a calling for all of humankind, Ashton said. “People of all faiths, people of no faith. We want to invite them to come and sit here and remember and weep and consider ways we can act to make the world a more just place, especially for our children.”

Ashton said she believes prayer is linked to action, and she said she hopes the community can create safe space for children.

The church invites members of the community to visit the memorial and remember the children and teachers from Uvalde. Hope Presbyterian Church is located at 10001 Bailey Cove Road in Huntsville.