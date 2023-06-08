HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Nixon Bailey has endured a lot in his six years of life, but family and friends recently gathered for a day he may never forget.

When he was just eight weeks old, Nixon had to be seen at UAB for liver disease. He had a procedure done at nine weeks old for Biliary Atresia, which would prolong his need for a transplant. He made it six years with his native liver.

Nixon’s family was in the middle of moving into a new home when they received the call from UAB stating they had a liver ready for him.

Nixon had the liver transplant on Mother’s Day and was in surgery for nine hours, according to his mom.

Now, just 3 weeks later, friends and family drove by to say hello and welcome him home. Some even dropped off gifts.

“We are trying to socially distance ourself a little bit since his immune system is so compromised, but we wanted to celebrate it with friends and family, so we figured that, that would be the best way we could kind of keep our distance and still be able to celebrate with them,” said Sarah Bailey, Nixon’s mom.

Nicholas Bailey, Nixon’s father, said that they have done similar drive-bys in the past when friends or family wanted to see him, for his safety. He added that it “felt right” for them to do this to celebrate Nixon coming home, but he hopes that this is the last time they all have to drive by to say hello.

“We couldn’t have done it without any of the support that we’ve got, for sure,” Nicholas Bailey said.

Nixon’s parents say his quality of life has already improved greatly since the surgery. They say they can see, even just 3 weeks out, that he has a lot of energy, can run around and play and has a much more pronounced laugh.

“People have graciously donated their time and money, and gift cards for food, and just things to help out,” Sarah Bailey said.

To see more of Nixon’s Welcome Home parade, you can view the video in the player at the top of the page.