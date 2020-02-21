Huntsville Chief Schools Financial Officer position still needs to be filled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- The Huntsville City School Board is looking for a new Chief Schools Financial Officer (CSFO).

This isn’t the first or even the second time in the past thirteen months that the school system has had the position up for grabs. It's the third.

Just last month the Huntsville City School Board voted to make the Interim Chief Schools Financial Officer James Brumley permanent.

Brumley turned down the job.

"We were in the process of negotiation, negotiating things like time off, health insurance, salary, all of those things and we had come to something he would have agreed to, however, he received an offer that was much closer to home,” said board president Elisa Ferrell.

School board president Elisa Ferrell said there's no bad blood.

"In this area, there are so many opportunities that there's always someone who's ready to outbid you so you have to be very competitive and very quick," said Ferrell.

Moving Forward

Now a new interim had been named. Julie Fussell is the lead financial coordinator for the school system. She will step in as interim CSFO and will be joined by Kim McPherson who is an independent contractor and retired CSFO.

"The state department sent her in to help with the transition, so she and Julie will be working together," said Ferrell.

Ferrell said now they're going back to the drawing board to find a new CSFO.

"The job posting is open so people can apply for the position, and once we receive applications we are checking to see they meet the minimum qualifications required by the state," said Ferrell.

When asked if the school board will do anything differently in the hiring process this time, Ferrell said they hope to get the contract out faster.

Ferrell said they haven't laid out a specific timeline for hiring a new CSFO, but they would like to hire someone permanent as soon as possible.