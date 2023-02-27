HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Top chefs gathered in a center-stage kitchen Monday night to compete in Rockett Chef.

The event gathered top chefs from around the Rocket City to compete in a culinary competition that shot for the moon. Mcced by News 19’s very own Greg Screws, the competition uses the format of a popular cooking show. Four chefs are given a basket of mystery ingredients and asked to make a dish during a short time period, with the added complication of being in front of a crowd of nearly 300 people. These dishes are then judged by a panel.

All of the proceeds from the event benefit Merrimack Hall Performing Arts Center.

Chef Kristen Caroselli from the Poppy and Parliament took home a win this year. Chef Albert Toh from The Hot Dog and Sushi Truck won the People’s Choice Winner because he raised the most money for Merrimack Hall.

Jen Dicarlo, a member of the planning committee for rocket Chef 023 said the event is the first Rocket Chef since 2019. She said the proceeds of the event go to support its venue

“All proceeds tonight and sponsorships and ticket sales all go to Merrimack Hall Performing Arts Center, it’s been a little bit of a learning curve to remember all the steps and gather the local chefs and get everything ready to go,” she said.