Huntsville chef to make Food Network debut

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville restaurant founder specializing in vegan Southern comfort meals makes her debut on The Food Network Thursday night.

Chief Adyre Mason founded “The Veggie” in Huntsville around four years ago before the cafe to a popular spot inside Lowe Mill. She now finds herself starring in the show “Beat Bobby Flay,” where she and another contestant face off against the celebrity chef.

Mason told News 19 it was always her dream to appear on The Food Network, taking inspiration from her late mother’s cooking skills.

“Some of the health issues that she had is very common here in the South, like type-2 diabetes,” Mason said. “And so when I decided to create the food that we’ve served out of The Veggie for the last few years and out of the cafe, I wanted to focus on food that was relatable and familiar, but vegan. Because I wanted to overcome that stigma of trying something that you’ve never heard of, or that you can’t pronounce.”

Mason adds that vegan food isn’t so scary once you give it a try — especially if it has a Southern twist.