HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The highest elevation golf course in the Tennessee Valley is the spotlight of the Korn Ferry Tour once again, and organizers say the Huntsville Championship already making an impression on the aspiring PGA Tour players taking part.

“So far the feedback for us has been very very positive,” The Ledges Director of Golf Rob Clark told News 19. (With) the players and the caddies, we’ve had a lot of instances where they said this is maybe the best place they’ve played all year. So that’s a huge feather in our caps, it gives us a lot of pride.”

Clark said this course has the potential for big things thanks to the hard work put into hosting the Huntsville Championship, now in its second edition after COVID delayed the inaugural tournament to 2021.

“We’re way ahead of schedule compared to last year. Last year with it being our first year was a lot of unknown, but we’re in really good shape this year,” Clark said.

Thursday is the first day of official competition as the four rounds will conclude by Sunday late afternoon.

Just as in the 2021 edition, all military, first responders and healthcare workers get into The Ledges free with their I.D., as well as kids ages 16 and under. Tickets can be purchased here.

Clark said overall involvement for spectators and kids is up this year too.

“Anytime we can give back, it’s a huge win for us and win for golf and the community,” he said. “We did some clinics this year. That’s something that we added that was new. Last year we weren’t ready for it but this year we were and we did three different junior clinics, and they were really successful.”

Clark added having seven Alabama natives competing this week should give more than enough reason to come watch in person.

Blayne Barber (Auburn), Conner Godsey (Rogersville) Michael Johnson (Birmingham), Tom Lovelady (Birmingham), Robby Shelton (Mobile), Davis Thompson (Auburn), and sponsor exemption Garrett Osborn (Birmingham) are all from Alabama.

Jonathan Griz, a 17-year-old amateur who signed a national letter of intent to play collegiately at University of Alabama as part of the Class of 2022, qualified into the Huntsville Championship field Monday.