HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Despite the heat, the city of Huntsville has some outdoor events planned for July for Parks and Rec Month!

Parks and Rec Month is a national celebration that’s been observed every July since 1985. Not only does the month celebrate parks, but also all the employees’ hard work that happens behind the scenes to keep parks clean and running.

Huntsville has about 60 parks, 15 recreation and community centers, 100 athletic fields and more than 50 miles worth of trails and greenways.

So, to celebrate the city has a handful of events planned.

Community Chalk Art Festival, Friday, July 15th, 5:30 PM: Community members will be able make chalk art throughout Big Spring Park at the city’s Food Truck Rally. There will also be live music.

Rec and Read Day, Tuesday, July 19th, 9-10:30 AM: Children of all ages can hear some of their favorite stories read to them by Huntsville-Madison County Public library staff. The event will take place at the Dr. Robert Shurney Legacy Center. Kids will receive free popsicles and will be able to participate in different STEM activities.

Concert on the Green, Saturday, July 30th, 5 PM: Live music will wrap up Parks and Rec Month at Campus 805.

The city will announce other events throughout the month. More details on those events, including an artist symposium and a family movie night will be posted to the Huntsville Parks and Rec Facebook Page here.

If you attend any of the events and post to social media the city encourages you to use the hashtag #GoPlayHSV.