HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the first Cultura Festival was hosted in Huntsville on Sunday. Even a rainy start to the day did not deter the hundreds that gathered to enjoy Latin foods, music, and vendors at the Orion Amphitheater.

“It’s awesome to be able to celebrate our heritage,” said festival attendee Marilyn Alonso.

Alonso is Cuban-American. She said she appreciated the opportunity to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and the diverse cultures brought together by the festival.

“All the different cultures,” Alonso said. “All the different people from Mexico, Puerto Rico, everywhere.”

The Cultura Festival featured vendors and food from across Latin America, including Mexico, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, and Nicaragua. Festival organizer Melissa Rodriguez said this year’s event may be the first of many to come. She said as Huntsville continues to grow, the community becomes more diverse.

“We want to celebrate our Hispanic heritage and also celebrate our Hispanic heritage with other Hispanics and Latins in the community and with other people who just want to come out and see what this is all about,” Rodriguez.

Festival attendees said the opportunity to share cultures should be celebrated.

“It exhibits all the different cultures and how proud we are of being Hispanics,” Alonso said.

National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated each year from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.