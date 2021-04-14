Huntsville celebrates Earth Month with cleanup events

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – With Earth day approaching next week, some opportunities are available for those who want to leave the world a little better than they found it.

Join Operation Green Team and the Solid Waste Disposal Authority on Saturday, April 17 at Hays Nature Preserve from 8-12. Attendees can drop off household hazardous waste items such as paint, chemicals and old electronics.

There will also be a free giveaway while supplies last of cucumber and tomato plants, popcorn and candy. Seed packets and a children’s activity will also be provided.

For full list of materials to bring, click here.

This drive thru effort is one of several Cleanup events scheduled. Check out these others in your area:

Ditto Landing Cleanup, April 17, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. at 293 Ditto Landing Road SE

Household Hazardous Waste Collection, April 17, 8 a.m. -12 p.m. at 7161 US 431

Spring Branch/Brahan Spring Park Cleanup, April 24, 10 a.m. -2 p.m. at 2107 Drake Ave

Oakwood Area Cleanup, May 8, 9 a.m. -12 p.m. at 2601 Oakwood Ave NW

Five Points Neighborhood Cleanup, June 12, 8 a.m.-11 a.m. at Lewter Park

Call 256-532-5326 for more information on other upcoming events.