HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville was recently named the No. 1 city to live in in America by U.S. News and World Report. On Thursday night, the city celebrated that title.

The celebration was held on Huntsville’s North Side Square. The event featured live music, an LED light experience, outdoor games, food, local artisans, and more!

Ryals, the president of the Huntsville and Visitors Bureau says when people visit Huntsville it’s easy to see why it was voted the best city to live in.

“I think there is a lot of curiosity about how we became that city,” Ryals stated. “With so many changes and additions, with our hotels, restaurants, our music industry, there’s just so much to be proud of right here in our city.”

Mayor Tommy Battle and other city officials were also in attendance to help celebrate the occasion.