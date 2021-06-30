Huntsville celebrates ahead of July’s Parks & Recreation Month

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – “Get out and play” is the motto of the summer for so many kids enjoying a break from school. But now, it’s also the inspiration behind this year’s theme for Parks and Recreation Month in Huntsville.

City leaders met at a press conference this morning at the Shurney Legacy Center to officially kick off July’s celebration of Parks and Recreation Month.

It’s being celebrated through a number of activities being hosted at Huntsville’s 70 parks, greenways, and recreation centers.

Leaders encourage families to get out and enjoy these green spaces, and while they’re at it, take a picture if they want, tag the parks and rec department and #GoPlayHSV

“As we look at the quality of life within the city of Huntsville, one of the things we’re focusing on is sociable equity throughout the city,” Huntsville Parks & Recreation Director Bernita Reese said. “That is from the north side of town to the south side of town. We want everyone to feel proud of our parks systems.”

Reese says there will still be an increased sanitation process in spaces including high-touch areas to ensure safety for those living in the Huntsville area.