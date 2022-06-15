HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Career Center will host a job fair this month for open positions at Amazon.

The hiring event, hosted at the career center, will be held on June 27 and June 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. The Huntsville Career Center is located at 2535 Sparkman Drive.

“Anyone interested in a wonderful opportunity to work for a large company with great benefits should come out to the Huntsville Career Center,” said Huntsville Career Center Manager Mike Fowler. “The Amazon job fair covers a host of positions for a large company looking to hire several hundred new employees.”

The following roles will be available during the hiring event:

Amazon Air Associate

Amazon Flex Delivery Partner

Amazon Grocery Fresh Associate

Amazon Pharmacy

Amazon Stores

Delivery Station Associate

Grocery Warehouse Associate

Fulfillment Center Associate

Sortation Center Associate

XL Warehouse Associate

“It’s an attractive deal and an exciting opportunity for the city of Huntsville and for anyone looking at the options for new employment,” Fowler continued.

For more information about the hiring event, call 256-851-0537 or visit amazon.com/flexiblejobs.