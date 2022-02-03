HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — If you live near Huntsville, you might have noticed your car insurance rates going up. If so, you aren’t alone.

According to the car insurance comparison site, zebra.com, the Huntsville area is seeing rates top even the national average. Some premiums are reaching as high as $1,400 for certain ZIP codes.

While insurance rates went up around 3% since last year nationwide, Huntsville’s surrounding areas went up 5% to an average of $1,300 for annual premiums.

It’s no secret the Huntsville Metro area has grown the last several years, and Zebra.com’s Megan Tullos told News 19 that can inflate every category from thefts to neighborhood fender benders to weather-related claims.

“I’m sure you’re aware you guys have had some crazy weather the last year, so that’s played a large role,” Tullos said. “As well as like you said population growth has probably played a role in the increasing rates in the Huntsville area. And just drivers being back on the road post-pandemic. It may not be incredibly specific to one area, but we have seen an increase in drivers on the road since 2020. So insurers are going to have to raise rates to protect and increasing number of drivers.”

The average prices go by ZIP code, and it’s areas not actually in Huntsville that are highest in North Alabama.

Communities along Highway 72 like Ryland, Brownsboro, and Gurley saw premiums average higher than Huntsville while across the border in Fayetteville, Tenn. prices are the lowest at $1,200 on average.