HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Two Men and a Truck in Huntsville is hosting their 2022 Movers for Moms campaign. The charity outreach program started on April 3 and will run through May 3.

There are 68 public collection boxes in the Tennessee Valley, as well as 20 churches, schools and organizations that are collecting items privately.

Here is a list of some of the items they are looking for:

Diapers (4, 5, 6)

Pull-ups (3-4T, 5-6T)

Adult Pull-ups (M & XL)

Shampoo & Conditioner

Body Wash

Hair Grease

Hair Brushes & combs

Hand soap

Hand Sanitizer

Petroleum Jelly

Facial Tissues

Disinfectant Wipes

Deodorant

Women’s Multi Vitamins (B Complex, B-12, C 1000, Melatonin 10mg, Vitamin D 5000)

Cold Medicine

Cough Drops

Stephanie Mills, the Marketing Director at Two Men and a Truck, says, “we are over 2,000 items, but in years past we had more than 11,000 items collected in 2018 and then 23,000 items in 2019.”

Two Men and a Truck hopes to hit that number, or surpass it, this year.

Mills also explains, “A lot of these women living in a shelter are running from a bad situation, like domestic violence, homelessness or drug abuse. And so they may not have time to grab a specific an essential care item like a deodorant, shampoo or conditioner just to get away from a situation, so we are trying to collect those items that the shelter is most in need of to be able to gift to the moms.”

Donations will be gathered the first week of May and dropped off on May 7 to the mothers and children living at the Downtown Rescue Mission’s women and children’s shelter, Owen’s House.

Two Men and a Truck will be holding a “Stuff the Truck” event on April 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rosenblum Realty located at 2314 Memorial Parkway SW, Huntsville, Ala. 35801.

A list of drop off locations in Huntsville, Madison, Decatur and other areas can be found on their website.