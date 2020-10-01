Huntsville businesses fundraise for ‘Tie the Ribbons’ virtual luncheon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The annual ‘Tie the Ribbons’ fundraising luncheon is going virtual for the first time ever.

‘Tie the Ribbons’ was started in 2015 to raise money for HudsonAlpha’s research on ovarian and breast cancer.

On October 15th, they’re going to continue the tradition, but this time they’re turning to businesses to help fundraise and spread the word in the weeks leading up to the luncheon.

Floral shop In Bloom was approached by a HudsonAlpha team member and have since put an In-Bloom inspired spin on fundraising by selling color-themed ribbons. They call them ‘Bows of Hope.’ In Bloom owner, Ron Cooper said the decision to join in was a no-brainer.

“You know, these people need us too. We seem to focus so much on COVID but we’re losing people every day to ovarian and breast cancer,” Cooper said.

In Bloom is selling pink bows for breast cancer awareness and teal bows that are for ovarian cancer research for $20. For a combination ribbon of both colors, a customer will pay $25.

A portion of the proceeds are sent directly to HudsonAlpha. Cooper and his team found the best size and design that could be a fit for indoors or outdoors, so a buyer can display their symbol of hope for the weeks to come. The sales will end on October 15, when the luncheon begins.

