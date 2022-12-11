HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Employees at Beyond Gravity came together to this week to help children for the holidays.

The company, which operates a manufacturing plant in Decatur and an office in Huntsville, said that earlier this week employees came up with the idea of providing some Christmas joy for dozens o local children.

Beyond Gravity said the call for donations went out Monday and by Friday employees had contributed more than $3,500 in cash and toys to donate. All these donations were then gathered up and taken to the Salvation Army of Decatur and Morgan County.

The company said in the past employees have hosted a coat drive, a food collection and have given scholarships to local students, but this year wanted to focus on young children.