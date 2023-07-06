HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The likelihood that two boys from the same city would both go on to represent the state of Alabama as senators at ‘Boys Nation’ in Washington, D.C. is low – but not zero.

And, that’s exactly what Landon Bruski and Thomas Fleming will be doing at the end of July, as the two were selected during the American Legion’s Boys State to represent Alabama at the national level.

Boys State, which is a program held each year in 49 states, allows high school students to “become part of the operation of local, county and state government.” Local American Legion posts select high school juniors to attend the program, and once there, students can run for office. Over 450 rising high school senior boys took part in this year’s program.

More than 450 rising high school senior boys from throughout the state called Troy University home last week as a part of the 86th American Legion Alabama Boys State.(Photo: Alabama Boys State)

Bruski is a student at Madison County High School, and Fleming is a homeschooled student from the Huntsville area. The pair participated in the Boys State program alongside 48 other soon-to-be senior students from high schools in Madison County, selected by American Legion Post 237.

A number of students from Madison County were elected to city, county, and statewide positions at the program held from May 28, 2023, through June 3, 2023. Constatine Haff from ASCTE, Skooter Daniel from Columbia HS, and Joshua Clark from Madison County HS were all elected Justices of the Supreme Court. Nick Lozano from Bob Jones HS was elected Speaker of the House.

Bruski was elected Lieutenant Governor and Fleming was elected Governor at Boys State, which is exactly why they are getting the opportunity to travel to D.C. and represent Alabama as senators.

Thomas Fleming, left, and Landon Bruski, right, shake hands on stage at the Boys State program. (Photo: Alabama Boys State)

“Together, Thomas and I will proudly represent Huntsville on the national stage in Washington, D.C. Among the top 100 students from across the country, we will have the opportunity to meet the nation’s leaders, participate in key debates, and shape crucial legislation. It is a once-in-a-lifetime chance, and I am pleased that Tom and I will carry the torch of Huntsville’s excellence,” Bruski told News 19.

Fleming said he came into the program intending to run for governor, but it wasn’t something he had intended to do for long, and he wasn’t thinking about future opportunities.

“It was only when I went to an orientation about a week before Boy’s State, and spoke to the mentors there, that I fully committed to the idea of going for that position, and from there it was just about pushing through,” Fleming said. “I was aware of the fact that Governors went to Boy’s Nation, but that was never the main driving force behind doing it.”

Bruski, however, said he came in with different intentions. But, as he began his journey in the program, some factors changed his mind.

“Initially, I knew nothing about politics or had any idea about running for a top position – I intended to be a city senator. But I took the role to lead my city, and with their support, they pushed me to run for Lieutenant Governor,” Bruski stated.

The boys both had to craft speeches, form connections with other students and debate with other candidates in their pursuit of being elected to the highest offices in the program.

Landon Bruski being sworn in at Boys State as Lieutenant Governor. (Photo: Alabama Boys State) Thomas Fleming being sworn in at Boys State as Governor. (Photo: Alabama Boys State)

“I knew campaigning for Lt. Governor would be hard; I was running against 10 other candidates in my party election; after winning my party, I had to speak in front of 500 boys against my opposing party Lt. Governor in the general election. Long nights of studying and crafting speeches became my routine as I pursued the opportunity to represent Alabama at Boys Nation,” Bruski said.

Fleming even took some of the little time he had beforehand to craft some “humorous posters” of himself, asking for votes, but later found that the process to get elected at Boys State took much more time getting to know people to get those votes.

“I found that 95% of getting elected at Boy’s State comes from how you actually act there,” Fleming said.

Though their experience with this program isn’t over just yet, Fleming has already said he highly recommends the program to other students who get the opportunity to attend Boys or Girls State, which is the version of the program for female students.

“I wholeheartedly and enthusiastically recommend the American Legion’s program to any young man or woman who aspires to broaden their understanding of and sharpen their leadership skills…. Attending these programs is not only a tremendous honor, but has given so much to me. I am so appreciative.” Thomas Fleming

For Bruski, part of what he told News 19 made the experience so memorable was the people he met while they were taking part in Boys State.

“And this experience would not have been possible without the help of my Boys State friends, city, and counselors,” said Bruski.

Boys State Lieutenant Governor Landon Bruski delivers a speech to the other participants in the program. (Photo: Alabama Boys State) Boys State Governor Thomas Fleming delivers a speech to the other participants in the program. (Photo: Alabama Boys State)

Now, both of these boys will be headed to Washington, D.C. from July 21 to July 29 together to participate in that national program with 98 other students from across the United States. They’ll take part in debates, learn more about legislation, and even meet the president, something they both expressed they are excited about.

“To me, it is just such an incredible honor to represent the state that has given me so much, and to be able to do it with someone from the same city…it is just a cherry on top. Landon is just such an amazing person and I’m so ecstatic to be going on this journey with him,” Fleming said.

“Tom and I are absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity to represent Huntsville at Boys Nation. It’s a remarkable experience that we are both incredibly grateful for. Being able to showcase the potential and talent of our city in front of the nation’s leaders is truly a life-changing experience. We are genuinely excited and inspired to represent our town and make Huntsville proud. We look forward to this trip and are humbled to attend this incredible experience together,” Bruski added.