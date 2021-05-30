Huntsville Boy Scout troop, volunteers place flags, pay respect to fallen soldiers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – On Saturday morning, Boy Scout Troop 400 joined veteran groups and volunteers placing American flags at the gravesites of fallen soldiers at Maple Hill Cemetery.

Major Johann Moore says every Saturday before Memorial Day, the North Alabama Veterans Coalition and local Boy Scout troops get as many volunteers to help in the distribution.

Moore says this isn’t just a learning experience for the young troops, but it’s also a sign of respect and a way to commemorate those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to defend the country.

“We’ve come out here and you’ll be surprised a lot, all throughout the United States, a lot of veterans’ graves are going untouched, un kept. So when Congress enacted this 60+ years ago, we started with flags out on the graves,” he said.

As years have passed, Moore says the number of volunteers has fluctuated. He said this year was one of the biggest turnouts, he hopes to see it grow even more.

This year, the group placed 1,500 flags.