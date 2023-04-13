HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Calling all plant lovers! The Huntsville Botanical Garden (HBG) Plant Sale opens to members of the botanical garden on Thursday. The sale showcases about 400 different species, and it is a great opportunity to pick up plants native to the Tennessee Valley.

“Everyone says ‘I want plants with low maintenance, no maintenance,’ and that is the benefit of native species,” said HBG Director of Horticulture Tracy Wallace. “They’re already adapted to our region.”

About 30,000 plants are available for sale, including annuals, perennials, herbs, vegetables, trees, shrubs, and natives. Some are hard-to-find species and new cultivars.

“We have everything for your garden you could possibly want,” Wallace said.

If you are looking to consult some plant experts, the Spring Plant Sale is a great place to ask all gardening-related questions. Professionals will be on-site to help you make the best decisions to suit your environment.

Many of the plants available at the sale were grown from the collections at the botanical garden.

“We have one of the largest native azalea collections in the garden, which is on the Matthews Nature Trail, and we have propagated many of those,” Wallace said. “We have them for sale and they just have a beautiful smell and aroma and a lot of our natives from the Matthews Nature Trail as well.”

The members-only pre-sale begins at 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning. If you are interested in stopping by, you can become a member on-site. The sale will be open to the public on April 14 and 15, and again on April 21 and 22 from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. You are encouraged to bring a wagon to transport your plants.

Admission to the sale is free. Credit and debit cards are preferred. Cash will be accepted, but change cannot be made. Proceeds will benefit the Huntsville Botanical Garden.