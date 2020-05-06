Huntsville Botanical Garden to reopen May 9

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Botanical Garden is set to reopen on Saturday, May 9th with a few changes that follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The Garden is excited to welcome the community back! They went to ensure the community that health and safety will be the top priority.

Safety measures from the Huntsville Botanical Gardens –

Before Arrival

Buy tickets online and set them for a designated time.

Bring your own hand sanitizer, face masks or face coverings, bottled water, and snacks, and please be prepared to carry out all trash.

Wear comfortable walking shoes. Shuttle service is currently unavailable, and wheelchairs are temporarily unavailable.

There is limited restroom access (Guest Center only).

Arrival at the Garden

Be sure to arrive at the Garden during your designated time slot.

Practice social distancing as you make your way to and through the Guest Center.

If a line has already formed inside the Guest Center, please wait outside until the line has advanced before entering the building.

At the admissions desk, be prepared to scan your admission tickets (printed or from your mobile device).

In the Garden

Note that certain areas of the Garden remain temporarily closed, including the Children’s Garden, Nature Center, and Butterfly House.

Be mindful of social distancing guidelines, and do not gather in groups.

Keep an eye out for posted guidelines throughout the Garden, and follow any instructions given by Garden staff members.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.