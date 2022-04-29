HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Botanical Garden has been nominated by USA Today for their Reader’s Choice Award for Best Botanical Garden.

The garden opened in 1988 after years of planning and volunteer work. It features a large butterfly house, children’s garden, aquatic garden and nature trails, among other attractions.

The garden also hosts a number of events and exhibits that change the way the landscape looks. Currently an exhibit called ‘Stickwork” is happening in the garden. ‘Stickwork’ features architecture created by artist Patrick Dougherty. The large-scale, woven structures allow guests to play and find inspiration in nature.

Huntsville Botanical Garden was chosen along with 20 our botanical gardens in the United States. You would can cast your vote for the local contestant on the website here!