Huntsville Botanical Garden extending hours two nights a week, inviting those perfect pooches

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Botanical Garden is giving you a chance to bring your furry friends back to the garden.

Monday and Tuesday nights, dogs can get in from 5-8 p.m. for only $3 with the purchase of a regular admission ticket.

Tickets must be purchased online for a specific time in order to comply with social distancing guidelines.

The Botanical Garden says dogs must remain on leashes at all times and owners should bring water for them as well as their own waste bags.

From 5-7:30 p.m., the Botanical Garden will also have a bar available, serving beer, wine, White Claw Hard Seltzer, sodas, and water.

Additional visitor guidelines can be found on the Botanical Garden website.