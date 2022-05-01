HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Botanical Garden opened a new exhibit on Thursday with the goal to connect guests with their native birds.

Tweetsville is an interactive exhibit at the Garden that is centered on birds and their habitats. The new features consist of an oversized bird’s nest and three tiny homes that have demonstrations for guests to learn how to create their own bird-friendly backyards.

The oversized nest serves as an imaginative play place. It is 25-feet-wide, and 4-feet-tall, and it was the creation of Billy Ray Sims, a professional basket maker, and Justin Roberts, a willow sculpture artist.

The three tiny houses all represent different environments that guests may live in. The urban, suburban and rural themed homes demonstrate to guests how to provide a safe space for the birds in their area.

“Tweetsville is designed to inspire curiosity and encourage learning through play, no matter how old you are,” said Rebecca Turk, director of learning and public engagement at the Garden. “Through guided learning and free play, children and their caregivers can learn and discover together.”

To complete the interactive features, the plants displayed at Tweetsville have all been chosen to create an ecosystem of native species found in the Rocket City.

Tweetsville is located in the Children’s Garden at Huntsville Botanical Garden and is included with the Garden admission. To learn more about the exhibit, check out the website.