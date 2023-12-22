HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The holidays are a time for cheer and helping others, and for one Huntsville-born rapper, that means coming home and giving back to his community.

International recording artist Ezzy Money will host his annual Ezzy Claus Toy Drive on Saturday, and he’s encouraging everyone to come out and join him.

Ezzy says he know the holidays can be difficult for some, but he wants to help out families, making sure everyone has a special Christmas. At Saturday’s event, he expects to give away more than 1,500 toys.

Over the past five years, Ezzy says the toy drive has grown into something really special.

“I’m just really excited,” Ezzy said. “I just get the chills. This is my parent’s favorite holiday. This was my grandma’s favorite holiday, so coming from being the little kid that was pulling present from up under the tree to making a tree to fill with thousands of presents for unfortunate kids or just anybody. That alone does it for me.”

The Ezzy Claus Toy Drive will take place from noon to 4:00 pm at Good Timez Billards, located at 6241 University Drive. Ezzy says the event will include specialty cars and fun for the whole family.

The toy drive is open to the public.