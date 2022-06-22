HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville’s Books-A-Million (BAM!) is officially moving.

Books-A-Million’s (BAM!) Huntsville location will soon move down from its location on North Memorial Parkway to a storefront on South Memorial Parkway. The new store will be located in the Aldi and Academy Sports + Outdoors shopping center, according to an employee at the store.

The Alabama-based company has not specified when the move will take place.

Signs outside the store state there is a “moving sale” going on at the location now.

According to booksamillion.com, there are 14 BAM! locations across the State of Alabama. Among those, three locations are in North Alabama in Decatur, Florence, and Huntsville.

News 19 reached out to the Books-A-Million corporate office for more information on the upcoming move and whether or not the store will close before reopening at the new location.