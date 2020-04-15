Huntsville birthday girl gets an unexpected gift

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - So there may not be a whole lot of celebrating during this pandemic --

but one Huntsville woman got the celebration of her life!

And it all happened on her birthday -- which was Saturday. Family and friends surprised Adrienne Lundy" for her 35th birthday. They waved signs and sang songs -- at a 6-foot distance.

Adrienne said she was planning on staying inside the house all day -- but she had a reason to come out for a moment that she'll never forget.

"They made mine even better," said Adrienne. "I was going to have a good day, and they made it 10 times - a 1000 times - better and I love all my friends for doing this. This is the best ever."

For the after party -- the birthday girl said she was having a Zoom call with her friends.