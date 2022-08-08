HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Ballet Company (HBC) will return to the stage this fall for its first full season since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

HBC has only performed in smaller venues during the pandemic.

The 2022-23 season will contain a variety of performances inspired by the American West, a best-of showcase, a look into Cinderella’s story, and one of the Rocket City’s most famous holiday shows, “The Nutcracker.”

The season begins in October with “HBC Unplugged” at the Dream Theater, followed by “The Nutcracker” from December 9 through 11 at the Mark C. Smith Concert Hall. In February 2023, the company will present “HBC Off-Stage” in Dream Theater, and “Cinderella” in April 2023 at the concert hall.

To see descriptions and full dates for each show, visit huntsvilleballet.org.

“This season, the ballet is back and stronger than ever,” a statement from the company said. “To celebrate the ballet’s long-awaited return to a full season schedule, subscribers receive an exclusive 30% off discount subscription prices when they register online.”

To become a subscriber or purchase regular tickets, click here. The special 30% off deal is only available until August 31, 2022.