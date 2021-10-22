Huntsville ballet to perform Unplugged for the 2021 season opener

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville Ballet is opening its season this weekend at the Dream Theatre on the Rock Family Worship Center campus.

They are set to perform Unplugged showcasing contemporary and classical choreography on Oct. 22-24.

Part of the ballet’s choreography, Carnival of the Animals, was composed in 1886 by Camille Saint-Saёns to musically express some of the silly habits his friends shared with animals.

The piece consists of 14 movements each of which uses the sounds of the orchestra to imitate the sounds of an animal, from roosters to elephants to kangaroos. MoralVirtue and ImagesUnconfined are also a part of the show.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased on the ballet’s website. For more information, call Huntsville Ballet at (256)-539-0961.

The Dream Theatre is located on the Rock Family Worship Center campus at 3401 Holmes Avenue. Parking is free.