HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — With the events still happening in Ukraine, concerns are growing about the continuous needs of refugees and how North Alabamians can help. So, The Huntsville Ballet Company is dedicating its upcoming performance to Ukraine.

Proceeds from Firebird will go toward the Kyiv Ballet Company and the company is trying to hire two Ukrainian dancers to join them in April.

Kirill Krugluv and Paavel Yevtushenkov were finishing up a job in Los Angeles when Russia invaded Ukraine leaving them with nowhere to go. Krugluv tells Huntsville Ballet his parents are still in Kyiv with no electricity and struggling to find food.

So, both dancers made the tough decision to stay in the states instead of returning to Ukraine. They decided it was more important to continue to work and make money to send to their families.

Now, the Huntsville Ballet Company is raising money for the two dancers and finding them temporary shelter for their say in Huntsville.

“This is the dream come true because we can get their experience here in Huntsville as professional dancers and also do something for them so they don’t have to go home to nothing, Huntsville Ballet Company Art Director Philip Otto told News 19.

Firebird will be at the Von Braun Center for April 8-10. You can purchase tickets here.

If you cannot make any of the performances but still want to donate, email Phillip Otto at phil@huntsvilleballet.org.