HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Delicious cookies and a good cause is a match made in heaven – and a downtown Huntsville bakery is using its treats to raise money for a local charity.

The Moon Bakeshop started the Moon Mission-to-Love Cookie Box fundraiser in July. People were able to order a box of 20 cookies that have never been sold at the bakery and all proceeds go toward Huntsville non-profit organization New Futures.

New Futures Family Lodge is a 13-room homeless shelter. The organization’s goal is to temporarily support families while they find permanent housing and financial security.

This is the first time The Moon Bakeshop has done this fundraiser, but the bakery told News 19 it will not be the last.

“In the future, we’re wanting to grow it so other bakeries and other bakers collaborate together. So, we make it an even bigger event,” owner Madeline Watkins told News 19. “We did what we can this time, but we’re hoping other bakeries can get involved and they can bring their cookies then the box would be filled with cookies from all over the city.”

Any bakers, bakeries, or non-profit organizations that are interested in working with The Moon Bakeshop is encouraged to email the bakery here.