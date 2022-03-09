HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Support for Ukrainians fleeing the war-torn country is pouring out from all corners of the globe; many offering support any way they know how. One international fundraiser is bringing bakers together from all over the world, including The Moon Bakeshop in Huntsville.

The local shop joins bakeries across the globe in baking Hamantaschen, a symbolic cookie made during the Jewish Holiday of Purim, which celebrates the triumph of good over evil. This week, the fundraiser is turning this cookie into a token of hope for the Ukrainian people.

Traditional hamantaschen cookies for the Jewish festival of Purim.

This international fundraiser the Moon is taking part in is called Hamantaschen For Ukraine, and it was started by one bakery in Berlin.

Proceeds from cookies sold go straight to a fund set up by the Polish Humanitarian Action. The money provides food and other basic necessities for refugees once they reach the border.

Those with the Moon Bakeshop say just in the past few days of baking Hamantaschen, they’ve already sold hundreds. Some customers have even insisted on paying extra for them, so more money can be added to the fund.

“Pretty much every time I put a new batch out, they were gone 30-minutes to an hour, within that time frame, so they’re being received really well,” baker Daniel Toth said. “I put a lot of effort into them, I know we all do back there, because it’s going for such a great cause, and 100% of the proceeds, all of the money we make is going to Hamantaschen for Ukraine.”

The Moon will have the cookie in their case through Saturday, March 12. The cookies are $3 each. The bakery is open from 7:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 8:00 a.m. til 3:00 p.m. on Saturdays.