HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — Authorities say first responders are on the scene after a truck drove into a house in Huntsville.

HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster confirmed to News 19 that crews are on the scene in the 3800 block of Sparkman Drive after a vehicle impacted a house. Webster said one person was injured in the incident but refused treatment from HEMSI.

Huntsville Police (HPD) said the call came in around 6:45 p.m. Thursday. The department confirmed the driver is expected to be charged.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.