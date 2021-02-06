Huntsville assisted living residents receiving final dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Nearly 100 seniors living at an assisted living facility in Huntsville will be receiving their final dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Country Cottage was one of the first assisted living complexes in Huntsville to receive those first doses of vaccine through a partnership with Walgreens, but the real excitement lies with that second booster coming Saturday.

It’s been an isolating season for seniors everywhere, including those in assisted living facilities; some have been unable to see family members for months.

Following ADPH guidelines, visitors are not allowed inside the facilities. Residents have been allowed socially distanced outdoor visits and the staff does work to utilize FaceTime and Skype calling, but marketing director alan Hangartner says it’s just not the same.

After today though, he says change could be on the horizon.

“We’re very excited about that and the possibility that that brings with the state and their changes in guidance with senior housing,” he said. “Hopefully, we’re hopeful that it may be more visitation, things like that now that we’ve gotten the second shot.”

Seniors living in assisted care facilities across the nation were given the green light by the CDC to receive the vaccine before many other groups, but Hangartner says they were ready even before that.

Before state officials announced their plans, leaders with the facility were already requesting a spot on any future waitlist.

He says with the current supply issues in the state, he feels lucky the facility acted as quickly as they did.

By the end of Saturday, there will be some grateful seniors, ready to see their relatives again – once they know its safe.