HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Museum of Art (HMA) will offer free admission on Sunday in an effort to kick off the summer season in the Rocket City.

The free day on Sunday, May 29 honors Betsy and Peter Lowe, whom the museum said offer “invaluable support of HMA.”

The featured exhibits at the museum right now include historical photography in Dorothea Lange’s America, classic European art in Beauty, Passion and Bliss: 19th Century Masterworks from the Dahesh Museum of Art, and mixed media sculptures in Encounters: Aimee Perez.

“If you haven’t had the fantastic opportunity to visit the Museum, then Sunday, May 29 is a must,” said HMA Executive Director Christopher Madkour. “The Museum is Big Spring Park’s ‘Jewel in the Crown’ featuring world-renowned exhibitions right here in Huntsville.”

The museum said docents will be available for questions about each display.

To learn more about the Huntsville Museum of Art and its current exhibits, visit hsvmuseum.org.