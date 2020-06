HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – This year is going to be a very special father’s day for one Huntsville family.

A father of 10 landed at Huntsville International Airport Saturday night and got a rousing welcome from his family.

Lieutenant Colonel Kendrix Jefferson is getting back from Afghanistan after serving as a deputy commanding officer during a year-long deployment overseas.

Photo courtesy Count It Joy Portrait Art

Photo courtesy Tiffany Jefferson