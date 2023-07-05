HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Area Association of REALTORS (HAAR) and ValleymMLS.com have announced the hiring of a new CEO on Wednesday.

Kurt Krueger was appointed CEO following an “extensive search process that spanned several

months,” according to HAAR.

He will assume the role on August 1 and comes into the position with years of experience as an operations executive.

“With a wealth of experience in operations and diverse business environments, including real estate, Krueger brings a unique skill set and expertise to lead the association into its next phase of growth and success,” HAAR said. “Krueger is a seasoned operations executive, having held prominent positions in various industries throughout his career.”

The association says Krueger is also set apart by his international experience and cultural understanding. They say he spent several years in Japan teaching English and collaborating with the Japanese government on education programs.

HAAR & ValleyMLS.com President Chris Hulser Hoover expressed his excitement that Krueger will be taking over this role.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kurtis Krueger as our new CEO,” said Hulser-Hoover. “His exceptional track record in operations, real estate, and non-profit leadership, combined with his cross-cultural understanding, make him the ideal candidate to lead our organization into the future. We are confident that under his guidance, HAAR will thrive and continue to be a leading force in our community. “