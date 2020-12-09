Huntsville apartment complex tenants speak out against next door driving range damage to property

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Tenants in a Huntsville apartment complex are speaking out after damage to their property from an unlikely neighbor. They say a net is seemingly letting golfballs slip through from the driving range.

Debra Walls and her husband, James Gilstrap, make a habit of spending their mornings birdwatching; but now, they’re watching out for golf balls that have evaded the neighboring golf course’s netting.

They have lived at their apartment at Ascent Jones Valley for a little over a year now in an apartment that backs into Valley Hill Country Club’s driving range.

“Our neighbors’ cars were getting dinged but it didn’t happen to us until the end of June, first of July this year,” Walls said.

Walls stated a neglect of the drive’s netting allows for balls to fly through the netting’s holes and into her yard. At one point shattering her patio table; another time, her neighbor’s window. More commonly, she says they soar over the net completely, bouncing off the apartment roof and damaging cars, She said she’s noticed many of her neighbors try to park away from the area and walk to their apartments.

“But I’m handicapped,” she said. “I can’t park 200 yards away to my car like my neighbors do and can.”

She filed a police report when a ball shattered a window on her husband’s car, but since then, she’s gotten a second dent in her car just this weekend. She said she can’t afford for things to keep happening to her car.

“Well if I’m without a car, I’m without a job because I’m an Uber, Lyft and Roadie driver” Walls said.

Walls told News 19 she must pay hundreds of dollars out of pocket, despite having insurance. She said she and her husband have complained to the country club for five months, but were unable to find a solution between the country club and their insurance provider to claim responsibility.

Since the netting has not been repaired, Walls says they’re forced to uproot.

“I’ve worked every day for the last 3 weeks and I still cant cover the deductibles for the 2 cars they damaged, let alone afford to move, but I don’t have another choice. This is the only option we have,” she said.

Gilstrap said they are forced to move to ensure this stops happening, because he says now it’s a matter of safety in addition to money.

“Just as easy as your property can be damaged, a person can be damaged,” he said.

When interviewing Walls today, a golf ball came down just outside her window.

A representative from the country club declined an interview but stated they are in the process of getting quotes to raise the netting and repair the holes, but it is an intricate process.