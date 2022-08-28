HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Animal Services (HAS) is unveiling the third phase of a nearly year-long construction project.

The centerpiece of the $1.2 million project is a new surgery suite, and HAS Director Dr. Karen Sheppard said you can already see a difference in the operations they have been able to provide.

“This week alone, we did 109 spays and neuters alone, and probably about 15 types of other surgeries associated with injuries or illnesses or lumps and bumps,” Sheppard said.

Sheppard said an effective spay and neuter program may allow the shelter to save up to 5,000 animals’ lives per year. The new wing also includes several areas that will improve sanitation and promote the health of the animals housed at the shelter, including an industrial bath and laundry area and an isolation and quarantine room.

The city of Huntsville has helped fund a series of improvement projects at the shelter. It started in 2016 with the creation of a separate wing for the cats housed at the facility.

“To take in the volume of animals Huntsville Animal Shelter takes in, my administration made it a priority to finish Phase III of this shelter,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.

The Huntsville animal shelter was built 30 years ago, but Sheppard said the renovations are extending the life of the building. According to Sheppard, the new addition is yielding results.

“The animals are having a much better experience being sheltered, and we’re continuing to save lives,” Sheppard said.

The shelter has many animals ready to be adopted. Click here to view the dogs and cats!

Sheppard said the shelter can always use donations of used dog or cat toys, towels, and blankets. Huntsville Animal Services also welcomes individuals and families looking to foster animals or volunteer at the shelter.