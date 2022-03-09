HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – With St. Patrick’s Day just around the corner, Huntsville Animal Services (HAS) is inviting community members to give shelter pets a home.

HAS is slashing adoption fees for some dogs as part of the “Dog Gone Lucky” promotion, which runs through March 19. Pooches of all shapes, sizes and ages are available. Dogs can be adopted for as little as $10 or $35, though some exclusions apply. Puppies and kittens can be adopted for $50.

HAS Director Dr. Karen Sheppard said an overcrowded shelter can be stressful for animals and urged the public to help.

“We just have so many great animals here right now, and it’s so hard to give them the love and attention they need,” she said. “We often think of animals as being lucky when they have loving homes, but humans are lucky when they can connect with an animal that provides unconditional love.”

Each adoptable pet is vaccinated, spayed/neutered, microchipped and comes with a City license and free bag of pet food. To see photos, ages and descriptions of available animals, visit this list of adoptees.

Adopting may not be an option for some, which is why HAS offers options to help get pets out of the shelter temporarily. Sleepover and fostering programs allow a host to learn more about an animal.