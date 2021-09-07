Huntsville Animal Services waiving adoption fees this week

Huntsville Animal Services shelter on Triana Blvd is about to expand.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Animal Services needs help clearing the shelter.

HAS is waiving adoption fees on adult cats and dogs through Saturday, September 11, some exclusions apply.

All adoptable pets are vaccinated, spayed/neutered, microchipped and come with a City license and a bag of pet food.

If you are unable to adopt, consider fostering an animal through the shelter’s foster program.

Click here to see photos, ages, and descriptions of the available animals.

The shelter is open Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Call (256) 883-3783, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal or check them out on Facebook to learn more.