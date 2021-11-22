Huntsville Animal Services waiving adoption fees for most animals ahead of holidays

Dachshunds next to pumpkin decorated as a Thanksgiving turkey with fall leaves on a deck.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Animal Services is waiving adoptions fees for pets in the shelter ahead of the Thanksgiving holidays.

The shelter said fees are waived for most adult dogs from November 22 to 24, while adult cats can be adopted for just $10. Puppies and kittens can be adopted for $50.

“We have some amazing animals that would make great companions during the holiday season and beyond,” said HAS Director Dr. Karen Sheppard. “If you can take a dog to foster for a night or two, that’s still better than being in a kennel.”

Each pet comes vaccinated, spayed or neutered, microchipped, and comes with a City license and free bag of pet food.

For those unable to adopt, the shelter offers a foster program for animals over the holidays.

For a list of available animals at the shelter, click here.