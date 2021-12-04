Huntsville Animal Services waiving adoption fees for ‘Home for the Holidays’ campaign

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — If you want a pet for Christmas, Huntsville Animal Services (HAS) is providing your best chance to give a home to an orphaned animal.

HAS is waiving adoptions for a select 25 animals at the shelter in the lead up to Christmas Day on December 25. Each animal will be featured on HAS’s Facebook page.

Most adult pet fees are $35, while puppies and kittens are typically $50. Each pet comes vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and microchipped, along with a City license and free bag of pet food.

“It’s this season that we hope families will open their homes and hearts to a shelter pet,” said HAS Director Dr. Karen Sheppard. “What better way to express the giving spirit and love of the season than by giving a pet a fresh start?”

If you aren’t in a place to adopt, HAS also has a foster program that get cats and dogs out of the noisy shelter for a brief time.

To see animals available for adoption at the shelter, click here.