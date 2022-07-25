HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – There are pets in need of a Superhero! Huntsville Animal Services (HAS) is waiving all adoption fees through Saturday, August 7, for its Adoption League of Heroes Campaign.

“This time of year is especially hard for shelters, and our facility is no exception,” said HAS Director Dr. Karen Sheppard. “Summer months bring tons of kittens, adult cats, barn cats, puppies and dogs of all breeds and ages. We need people to come adopt and give these animals second chances at good lives in permanent homes.”

Adoption fees will be waived for most adult animals, though exclusions do apply.

Click here to see photos, ages and descriptions of available animals.

Every pet adopted through the shelter is vaccinated, spayed or neutered, microchipped and comes with a city license and even a free bag of pet food.

“Adopting and fostering truly does save lives, and that makes you a superhero in our community,” Sheppard said.

By adopting a companion, hero adopters become part of the HAS Adoption League. New Adoption League members are invited to a superhero celebration at HAS with their pets on Saturday, Aug. 27.

HAS is located at 4950 Triana Blvd. and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Call 256-883-3782, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal or find them on Facebook.